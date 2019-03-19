Platinum Trading 39.3% Higher Over Last Day (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00385416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.01650313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00228243 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

About Platinum

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

