PHI Token (PHI) Price Tops $0.16

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00003956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $938,198.00 and approximately $194,934.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00385416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.01650313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00228243 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

