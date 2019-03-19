Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Trimmed by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $121,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 7,195.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $200,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,376,516.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,992,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

