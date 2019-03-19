PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Short Interest Update

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,146,376 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the February 15th total of 27,576,234 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,249,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,912,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,506,000 after buying an additional 1,026,622 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 4,999,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 2,894,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 640,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 175,231 shares during the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.61.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

