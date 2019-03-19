Peter Hagist Sells 5,000 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Stock

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WLL stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,344. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 948.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

