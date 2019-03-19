Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Perspecta worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,322,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 911.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,422,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,975 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 914,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,090,000.

PRSP opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRSP shares. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

