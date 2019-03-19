Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $13.11 Million in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Stock

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.92. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $188.82.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.45.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 49,461 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $7,964,210.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,777 shares in the company, valued at $43,922,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $1,011,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,995.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,066. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

