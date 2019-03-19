Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Synlogic Inc (SYBX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.41% of Synlogic worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 312,398 shares during the period. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $14,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $9,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $9,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYBX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Synlogic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,922.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synlogic Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

