Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,226,315 Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,226,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,464,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.33% of Vapotherm as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $7,573,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $6,248,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. Vapotherm Inc has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $22.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

