Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PUB opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $112,129.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-stake-lifted-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.