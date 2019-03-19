Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes $614,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

