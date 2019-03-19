Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Invests $477,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,067.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 216,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 198,167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 111,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

