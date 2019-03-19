Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,920 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $199.28 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

