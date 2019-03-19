Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

