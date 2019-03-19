Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Chemring Group (CHG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

LON:CHG opened at GBX 153.40 ($2.00) on Friday. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 139.40 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of $429.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Michael Ord purchased 50,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($98,654.12). Also, insider Carl-Peter Forster purchased 10,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,560.17).

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and landbased electronic warfare equipment.

