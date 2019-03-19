PDC Energy (PDCE) Trading 5.5% Higher

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.62. 1,410,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,230,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Trading 5.5% Higher” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/pdc-energy-pdce-trading-5-5-higher.html.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.