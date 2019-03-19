PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.71% of PCM Fund worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. PCM Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PCM Fund Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

