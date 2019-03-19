Paypal (PYPL) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Friday morning. Bank of America currently has a $116.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Paypal to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.47.

PYPL stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,095,722,000 after buying an additional 3,283,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,287,624,000 after buying an additional 1,393,628 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 19,154,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

