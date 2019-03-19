Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,643,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 440,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

