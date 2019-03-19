Partner Fund Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,727,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,154,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $11,810,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,737,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $4,320,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/partner-fund-management-l-p-acquires-new-stake-in-stoneco-ltd-stne.html.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.