ParkinGo (GOT) One Day Volume Tops $373.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00013499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $373.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00041037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006163 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00164946 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,943,258 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

