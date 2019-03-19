Paragon Price Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Paragon has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and Livecoin. Paragon has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $24,492.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00387394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.01641756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004795 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,538 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

