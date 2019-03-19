Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $373.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 441.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.