Paloma Partners Management Co Has $10.49 Million Stake in Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,946 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 4.59% of Chaparral Energy worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,758,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,458,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $221.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.51. Chaparral Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

