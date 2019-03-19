Palo Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Palo Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Palo Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $552,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $150,576,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

