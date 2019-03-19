PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,341,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,259,234 shares.The stock last traded at $30.16 and had previously closed at $28.84.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 93,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,165,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 5,335,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after buying an additional 695,609 shares during the period.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

