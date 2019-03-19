Oyster (PRL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Oyster (CURRENCY:PRL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Oyster has traded flat against the US dollar. One Oyster token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oyster has a total market cap of $43.35 million and $0.00 worth of Oyster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oyster alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.25 or 0.17486793 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000355 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Oyster Token Profile

PRL is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Oyster’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,966,676 tokens. Oyster’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol . Oyster’s official website is oysterprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Oyster is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oyster’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/PRL

Buying and Selling Oyster

Oyster can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oyster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oyster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oyster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oyster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.