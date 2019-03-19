Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.18% of Oxford Industries worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

