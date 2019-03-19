Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $1.44. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 147.71% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million.

OXFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,922.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,100 shares of company stock worth $431,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 3,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,466. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

