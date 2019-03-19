Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Has $20.87 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 290.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,798 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 0.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of VICI Properties worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,031 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

VICI opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a current ratio of 162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.42%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

