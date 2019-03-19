OVCODE (OVC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, OVCODE has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One OVCODE token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003139 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. OVCODE has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $22,911.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00387394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.01641756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004795 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

