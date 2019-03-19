OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. The company provides stainless steel bars, coils and sheets, steel precision strips, rebars, and wire rods; and semi-finished products, such as cast billets and blooms, cast slabs, stainless steel ingots, and rolled and forged billets, as well as pipes.

