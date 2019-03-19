Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUTR stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $254.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

