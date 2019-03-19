Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nautilus by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,487,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 695,586 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Nautilus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Sidoti cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. B. Riley cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

