Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,004,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,779,000 after purchasing an additional 756,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,725,000 after purchasing an additional 628,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,025,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $177,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,770. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.91 and a beta of 1.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

