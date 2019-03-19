Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $48.13 Million Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Centene worth $48,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in Centene by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

