Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $27.48 Million Stake in Davita Inc (DVA)

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Davita by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davita by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Davita by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Davita by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Davita from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

