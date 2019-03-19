Oragenics (OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.89. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3682499 shares trading hands.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 82,549.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 704,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

