Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Lowered by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Oracle by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,686 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Nomura set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

