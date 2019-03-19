Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (RWK)

Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

RWK stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.56. 9,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,532. Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

About Oppenheimer S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

