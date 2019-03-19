Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,857. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

