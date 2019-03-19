Oppenheimer (OPY) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 2.80

Headlines about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a news sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,539. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $243.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

In other Oppenheimer news, CEO Albert G. Lowenthal acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,514.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oppenheimer (OPY) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 2.80” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/oppenheimer-opy-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-2-80.html.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.