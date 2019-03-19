Oppenheimer Comments on Cree, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cree in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the LED producer will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cree has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $413.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $36,002,000 after buying an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,576 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

