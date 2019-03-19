OneSoft Solutions (OSS) Trading Up 5.1%

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 466,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 131,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a market cap of $75.77 million and a P/E ratio of -24.85.

About OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

