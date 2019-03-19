ONEOK (OKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ONEOK have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Increase in natural gas and NGLs volumes in the STACK and SCOOP areas along with higher optimization and marketing activities in the Natural Gas Liquids segment are expected to boost upcoming performance. ONEOK has widespread pipelines and storage facilities in some prolific oil and gas regions of the United States. The increase in fee-based earnings, acquisition of ONEOK Partners, capital-growth projects and increasing drilling activities from the producers will further boost the company’s performance. However, ONEOK is subject to strict regulations and intense competition in midstream energy services.”

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 964,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ONEOK by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,059,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,436,000 after acquiring an additional 671,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.