OneLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $146,622.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. OneLedger has a total market cap of $996,093.00 and approximately $146,622.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $704.17 or 0.17331249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00056484 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,410,671 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex, CoinEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.