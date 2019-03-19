Olivier Puech Sells 1,169 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $219,982.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,082.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.91. 1,838,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,492. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $133.53 and a 52-week high of $190.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in American Tower by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

