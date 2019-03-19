Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $4.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $16.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $17.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,655 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,034,000 after buying an additional 2,621,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,734,000 after buying an additional 2,056,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.