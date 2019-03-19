Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC comprises about 5.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of BMV BIL remained flat at $$91.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 12 month low of $1,603.40 and a 12 month high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

