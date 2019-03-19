Nxt Price Reaches $0.0281 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $533,212.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit, Poloniex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00067988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00061492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00097769 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00055927 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005077 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Upbit, CoinEgg, OKEx, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

